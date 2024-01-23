Up Next
NFL
Andscape roundtable: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson
Talking the AFC Championship Game, quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and more
Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior NFL writer Jason Reid and senior writer Martenzie Johnson discuss Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ triumph on the road in the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills to set up the AFC Championship Game against quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
The crew also discusses Jackson’s big win in the AFC divisional round against the Houston Texans, and the impressive playoff performances of first-year starting quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love in road losses.