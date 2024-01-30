Up Next
NFL
Andscape roundtable: Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and the legacy stakes
The significance of Mahomes’ career start; how to assess Jackson after the Ravens’ poor performance
Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior NFL writer Jason Reid and senior writer Martenzie Johnson put some perspective on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes going to his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson coming up short as the No. 1 seed at home in the AFC Championship Game.