Andscape roundtable: Jerod Mayo, Nick Saban and the Black coaching landscape in football

New England Patriots insider linebackers coach Jerod Mayo stands on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins before the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden and senior writer Martenzie Johnson discuss the New England Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, the retirement of Alabama football coach Nick Saban and how the dominos falling in NFL and college coaching could affect current or aspiring Black head coaches.