Up Next
College Football
Andscape roundtable: Jerod Mayo, Nick Saban and the Black coaching landscape in football
Discussing the New England Patriots’ new coach, what’s up next at Alabama and what it means for Black coaches
Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden and senior writer Martenzie Johnson discuss the New England Patriots hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, the retirement of Alabama football coach Nick Saban and how the dominos falling in NFL and college coaching could affect current or aspiring Black head coaches.