10 sweet treats to gift for Valentine’s Day this year

Sure, we don’t need a Hallmark-mandated holiday to remind us to make declarations of affection for our loved ones. Still, Valentine’s Day is an opportune time to hand out a token or two of romance, especially since we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Love Day-themed products from Black-owned brands and beyond to celebrate.

Estelle Colored Glass Red Wine Glasses

Estelle colored glass red wine glasses MASA

If you plan on throwing rose petals on everything (and cleaning them up after), match the mood with these red rose-colored wine glasses. They’ll keep the romance alive long after Valentine’s Day has ended.

$85

Topicals Slick Mint Salve Lip Balm

Topicals slick mint salve lip balm MASA

Black-owned skincare brand Topicals’ salve is slicker than your average lip balm, with high shine and stickiness, because the longer you wear it, the more kissable it makes your lips — so gift accordingly.

$16

Moodeaux Oil Me Up Travel Pen Set

Moodeaux oil me up travel pen set

Gift this to your girl on the go. She can slip either scent — Worthy, citrus-floral-woodsy or PunkStar, smoky incense-rose-spicy cedar leaves — into her spend-the-night bag for a touch-up, coming and going.

$54

Ada & Edith Waterloo Maxi Sweater Dress

Ada & Edith waterloo maxi sweater dress MASA

Black-owned womenswear brand Ada & Edith launched last month. Still, founder and former Amazon Prime, MAC Cosmetics, and Covergirl exec Ukonwa Ojo knows what women want: a cozy dress that feels like you’re wrapped in a blanket but looks like you stepped off the runway.

$249

Black Love Letters by Cole Brown and Natalie Johnson

Black Love Letters by Cole Brown and Natalie Johnson MASA

The bookworm in your life will appreciate Brown and Johnson’s anthology of love letters written by the likes of Tembe Denton-Hurst, Brianna Holt, and Jenna Wortham to the people, places, and things they yearn for the most.

$24

Vivienne Westwood Lighter

Vivienne westwood lighter MASA

Your fashion collector friend will appreciate this gesture, either artfully placing it atop their latest cluster of obsessions or pulling it from her tiny handbag for a light on a night out.

$170

Diptyque Baies and Roses Valentine’s Day Duo

DIptyque Baies and Roses Valentine’s Day duo MASA

Two of French luxury candle maker Diptyque’s most popular scents in collectible glass jars, reworked with the brand’s iconic labels, forming a heart that will live long after the candle burns out in the inevitable social media shelfies.

$156

Ami Cole Romance Lip Oil

Ami Cole romance lip oil MASA

Created by a Black-owned brand, the girls who don’t shy away from color will love this cranberry red gloss for its flattering hue just as much as its non-sticky shine.

$20

Catbird Diamond Snippet Bracelet

Catbird diamond snippet bracelet MASA

This whisper of a diamond bracelet is made with ethically recycled diamonds, and 14-karat gold is dainty enough to be worn daily, the best kind of love letter.

$248

UGG Classic Platform Pop Sketch Boots

UGG classic platform pop sketch boots MASA

Illustrator Humberto Cruz updated Ugg’s classic plush platform boot, which will put a smile on your Valentine’s face with its cheerful drawings reminiscent of something passed around in a high school notebook.

$299.99